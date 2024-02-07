Sign up
Photo 576
Railings in a puddle
Reflections for my get pushed challenge
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
,
get-pushed-601
Diana
ace
Lovely puddle reflections.
February 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@northy
I found a puddle, well several but no great reflections today.
February 7th, 2024
