Rebecca
Rebecca

Rebecca is a self confessed geek who likes organisation anfd methodology, by training she's a scientist. For the past five years has been working for Sir Brian May (he of Queen, Save the badger and Astro-physics fame) cataloguing and archiving his extensive stereoscopic images.

During lockdown Rebecca enrolled at University to train as an archivist, most of the course is on-line. She has one more year to go.Originally the stereoscopes were grouped by good, best and OK. Now Rebecca and colleague Denis have them collated by photographer, location or genre.

When I met Rebecca she was artist in residence at Watt's Gallery, which is currently exhibiting many of Sir Brian's stereoscopes , running cyanotype, stereoscopic image making. He and I did one each.



JackieR

