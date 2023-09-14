Previous
I started chatting to Simon to try and get him to let us down into the marina, but he'd be fired if he let us and was most apologetic.

He is the odd-job gofer at the marina, doing seasonal work. He takes bookings, clears rubbish, helps people moor up and makes sure people like me don't get anywhere near the boats.

This is Simon's first year working at the marina, he started in April and will finish next month- he hopes to be returning next year. His other job is running an oven-cleaning business, and I just might be giving him a call as I got his 'phone number and e-mail to send him his portrait.
katy ace
Fabulous portrait of him in this light. He looks a little like Jack Nicholson!
September 14th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@grammyn I knew he reminded me if someone!!!
September 14th, 2023  
