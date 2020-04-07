Previous
On my walk today I saw................... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 751

On my walk today I saw...................

Post men delivering, ancient canal turning point, iconic pub (closed) and ancient mill, children's rainbows, cheerful hi-viz men, bluebells, peacock butterfly and Sue!!

It's my day to upload to TheDarkroom . Please look to see if you see what I saw!

7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
205% complete

View this month »

judith deacon ace
What a great idea in these strange times, a really uplifting collage, I may try to join you tomorrow!
April 7th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@judithdeacon please do!! It gave my walk a bit of structure!
April 7th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely collage!
April 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely collage of your walk, we are not allowed to walk ;-(
April 7th, 2020  
Susan Wakely
Lovely collage shame about the bottom right. Aren’t we lucky to live where we do. Oh and impressed that you captured the men in hi viz.
April 7th, 2020  
william wooderson
Goodness, you did have an action-packed walk! Super collage.
April 7th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@ludwigsdiana we won't be if idiots don't stop being idiotically stupidly selfish!!
@will_wooderson I stopped for half an hour to chat
@wakelys learnt from a pro
@jacqbb thank you
April 7th, 2020  
