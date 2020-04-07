Sign up
Photo 751
On my walk today I saw...................
Post men delivering, ancient canal turning point, iconic pub (closed) and ancient mill, children's rainbows, cheerful hi-viz men, bluebells, peacock butterfly and Sue!!
It's my day to upload to
TheDarkroom
. Please look to see if you see what I saw!
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
no clever title or tag
judith deacon
ace
What a great idea in these strange times, a really uplifting collage, I may try to join you tomorrow!
April 7th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@judithdeacon
please do!! It gave my walk a bit of structure!
April 7th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely collage!
April 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely collage of your walk, we are not allowed to walk ;-(
April 7th, 2020
Susan Wakely
Lovely collage shame about the bottom right. Aren’t we lucky to live where we do. Oh and impressed that you captured the men in hi viz.
April 7th, 2020
william wooderson
Goodness, you did have an action-packed walk! Super collage.
April 7th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@ludwigsdiana
we won't be if idiots don't stop being idiotically stupidly selfish!!
@will_wooderson
I stopped for half an hour to chat
@wakelys
learnt from a pro
@jacqbb
thank you
April 7th, 2020
