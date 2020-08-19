Sign up
Photo 811
Me a la JM Cameron
Jacqueline challenged me to do a photograph in the style of Joyce Margaret Cameron and I picked
Beatrice
. Now how's this for wierd links (Cue weak link to 5+2 this week)
Cameron photographed
Ellen Terry
who was very briefly married to
GF Watts
whose
funeral chapel
I visted earlier this month!
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2442
photos
182
followers
107
following
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-421
,
fiveplustwo-link
JackieR
ace
@jacqbb
Hi Jacqueline, I really enjoyed reading about Cameron's life and techniques. I did spend quite a while on this sorting props (that's a towel turban!), and getting pose sort of right. I also spent ages geting it in focus, to then soften the focus like she did!! I did intend to practice my Affinity skills to process it, but reverted to a program I know and can use easilly!
Nowhere near as skilled, clever or funny as your entries this week, but I learnt a lot about a photographer I'd never come across before- so many thanks for an interesting challenge!
August 19th, 2020
365 Project
close
