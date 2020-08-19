Previous
Me a la JM Cameron by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Me a la JM Cameron

Jacqueline challenged me to do a photograph in the style of Joyce Margaret Cameron and I picked Beatrice . Now how's this for wierd links (Cue weak link to 5+2 this week)

Cameron photographed Ellen Terry who was very briefly married to GF Watts whose funeral chapel I visted earlier this month!
JackieR

JackieR
@jacqbb Hi Jacqueline, I really enjoyed reading about Cameron's life and techniques. I did spend quite a while on this sorting props (that's a towel turban!), and getting pose sort of right. I also spent ages geting it in focus, to then soften the focus like she did!! I did intend to practice my Affinity skills to process it, but reverted to a program I know and can use easilly!

Nowhere near as skilled, clever or funny as your entries this week, but I learnt a lot about a photographer I'd never come across before- so many thanks for an interesting challenge!
August 19th, 2020  
