Photo 1331
Found One, AND It's Spot Lit!!
"Lets go looking for toadstools" said she."Oh yes, let's" I replied. Very few and far between and many we saw the squirrels had nibbled.
"Let's go for a snack" says I, " Oh yes let's" says she. "Oh no, I don't have my 'phone on me!" says I. Thanks for the snack Sue!!
There's a new
people challenge
just started to get a photograph of a photographer doing photography. Shame I can't enter with this one!!!
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
4
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st September 2022 11:36am
Tags
sixws-133
nf-sooc-2022
people-photographer
Casablanca
ace
Love it!
September 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beware - next time you don’t have your phone which = no money i maybe feeding you toadstools. Fun time as always.
September 21st, 2022
katy
ace
Ach! I was thinking what a perfect entry this would be too! It does make a good promotional photo though.
Change your tag for the six word story 134. 133 ended on the 10th and hopefully they will backdate
September 21st, 2022
william wooderson
Don't hurt your back doing that!
September 21st, 2022
