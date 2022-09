Found One, AND It's Spot Lit!!

"Lets go looking for toadstools" said she."Oh yes, let's" I replied. Very few and far between and many we saw the squirrels had nibbled."Let's go for a snack" says I, " Oh yes let's" says she. "Oh no, I don't have my 'phone on me!" says I. Thanks for the snack Sue!!There's a new people challenge just started to get a photograph of a photographer doing photography. Shame I can't enter with this one!!!