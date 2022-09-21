Previous
Found One, AND It's Spot Lit!!
Found One, AND It's Spot Lit!!

"Lets go looking for toadstools" said she."Oh yes, let's" I replied. Very few and far between and many we saw the squirrels had nibbled.

"Let's go for a snack" says I, " Oh yes let's" says she. "Oh no, I don't have my 'phone on me!" says I. Thanks for the snack Sue!!

There's a new people challenge just started to get a photograph of a photographer doing photography. Shame I can't enter with this one!!!
Casablanca ace
Love it!
September 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beware - next time you don’t have your phone which = no money i maybe feeding you toadstools. Fun time as always.
September 21st, 2022  
katy ace
Ach! I was thinking what a perfect entry this would be too! It does make a good promotional photo though.

Change your tag for the six word story 134. 133 ended on the 10th and hopefully they will backdate
September 21st, 2022  
william wooderson
Don't hurt your back doing that!
September 21st, 2022  
