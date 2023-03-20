Previous
National Memorial Arboretum by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
National Memorial Arboretum

An arboretum dedicated to those who served in the forces. An emotional and interesting.
place to visit, open to the public since 2002.

Memorials here are, Submariners, Donors, Guild of Showmen, RAF, Shot at Dawn and Royal Navy

https://www.thenma.org.uk/
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Sally Ings ace
What a poignant collection of pictures
March 20th, 2023  
