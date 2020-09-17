"Greetings!"

While I've been absent from 365 again, I'm busy making greeting cards again...some more! I saw Pam posted one she received from me, and here is a card that was inspired by...a doctor's visit!



I was in for another followup on my stomach surgery about 18 months ago, and "James" took my vitals and showed Ken and me to a room. He struck up a conversation about Nancy Pelosi's hypocrisy, seeing herself above others as she had her hair styled while salons were still closed to all others. He was preaching to the choir as far as I was concerned! We exchanged a few more sentences, and he pulled a copy of our American Constitution from his pocket! A hearty Bravo to that man! He was clearly Latin, given his last name, but his first name was Americanized. He had so much pride in his adopted country, and it made us feel wonderful to speak with him a brief while!



My doctor was pleased with all I'd done to stay healthy and manage my weight, and upon leaving, his nurse came out to chat with us as well, She's a gem, so I did a little "air hug" with my hands, and she said, "I don't mind if you don't mind"... That hug felt SO good!



Strange time, for sure, that my doctor's visit should have left me on a high and feeling so good! I'm making and writing thank you cards for all of them, and, for James, a thank you for inspiring me to design a new card as a result of our meeting.



There are no coincidences...