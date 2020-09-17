How lovely it was yesterday to receive a letter from America - hand written with lots of lovely goodies inside the envelope. It brought back memories of the Radio 4 programme we listened to every Sunday morning called "Letter from America". I wonder if anyone else remembers? I have just looked it up and it ran from 1946-2004 and was a commentary from Alistair Cooke and was always fascinating. It was the longest running speech radio programme hosted by one individual.
My letter arrived late yesterday afternoon and I had stupidly left the gate open which is in front of the door. This is to stop Finlay from getting the post. I was in the lounge and heard the letter box and was just in time to see the envelope drop through the opening into Finlay's mouth. He took off out into the garden with me shouting "leave" and "drop" and thankfully he did drop it and I retrieved it before he started to destroy it!! I was then able to sit and open my lovely letter from Louise @weezilou and enjoy my very own "Letter from America".