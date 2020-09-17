Previous
Letter from America by pamknowler
228 / 365

Letter from America

How lovely it was yesterday to receive a letter from America - hand written with lots of lovely goodies inside the envelope. It brought back memories of the Radio 4 programme we listened to every Sunday morning called "Letter from America". I wonder if anyone else remembers? I have just looked it up and it ran from 1946-2004 and was a commentary from Alistair Cooke and was always fascinating. It was the longest running speech radio programme hosted by one individual.

My letter arrived late yesterday afternoon and I had stupidly left the gate open which is in front of the door. This is to stop Finlay from getting the post. I was in the lounge and heard the letter box and was just in time to see the envelope drop through the opening into Finlay's mouth. He took off out into the garden with me shouting "leave" and "drop" and thankfully he did drop it and I retrieved it before he started to destroy it!! I was then able to sit and open my lovely letter from Louise @weezilou and enjoy my very own "Letter from America".
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
62% complete

Kathy A ace
How lovely to get a letter in the post. Lots of nice stamps and she has such nice writing too
September 17th, 2020  
Babs ace
How lovely to get a letter in the post instead of email. Glad Finlay didn't destroy it
September 17th, 2020  
