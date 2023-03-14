Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
331 / 365
Noodle Head
Ok, a bit of a stretch for bw-79 but according to the Shorter Oxford English Dictionary one meaning of 'Noodle' (amongst others) is the head...who knew?
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
1621
photos
25
followers
25
following
90% complete
View this month »
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
Latest from all albums
208
209
210
577
578
211
212
213
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Homeland
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th March 2023 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
bw-79
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close