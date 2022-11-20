Previous
Entolomataceae by allsop
330 / 365

Entolomataceae

These have appeared in my garden, there are quite a few and many of this species are poisonous. The book says that it is hard to distinguish which Entolomataceae are toxic and which are not so we will be leaving them well alone I think!
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
