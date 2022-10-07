Sign up
329 / 365
First Infrared Photo
This is my first attempt at taking a photo with an infrared filter fitted. 1/30sec; f3.2;ISO 12800; 14mm lens; hand held. I would love comments and tips. Cheers.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Homeland
Camera
X-T2
Taken
7th October 2022 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
infrared
