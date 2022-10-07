Previous
Next
First Infrared Photo by allsop
329 / 365

First Infrared Photo

This is my first attempt at taking a photo with an infrared filter fitted. 1/30sec; f3.2;ISO 12800; 14mm lens; hand held. I would love comments and tips. Cheers.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise