1 / 365
Help is at hand - nothing is too much trouble
I’ve chosen this Photo because since moving to pafos 2015 our dear Socrates and family have been our family too.
He was my sons Mentor, Friend and More.
He was my lovely Socrates - best Sketto in Cyprus, Marro makes the best naughty cakes,
my morning hello, my Big brother .
The family live just up the hill, we all wave to each other from our gardens.
The grandchildren pick my veg for Sunday lunch.
A very special man.
17th July 2015
17th Jul 15
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
