‘Waveform’

By bane&pest artists



Bane (Fabian florin) is Swiss & Pest (Yiannis Hadjippanayis) a Cypriot met in Nicosia and joined forces - working together since 2014.



This mural was made for pafos for the street art square festival.



‘In this small island where life it self shines in the water and sand we bring an art……..’

