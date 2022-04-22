Sign up
‘Waveform’
By bane&pest artists
Bane (Fabian florin) is Swiss & Pest (Yiannis Hadjippanayis) a Cypriot met in Nicosia and joined forces - working together since 2014.
This mural was made for pafos for the street art square festival.
‘In this small island where life it self shines in the water and sand we bring an art……..’
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
street
art
