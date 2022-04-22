Previous
‘Waveform’ by beverley365
117 / 365

‘Waveform’

By bane&pest artists

Bane (Fabian florin) is Swiss & Pest (Yiannis Hadjippanayis) a Cypriot met in Nicosia and joined forces - working together since 2014.

This mural was made for pafos for the street art square festival.

‘In this small island where life it self shines in the water and sand we bring an art……..’
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Beverley

