Just making the bathroom door mum by beverley365
167 / 365

Just making the bathroom door mum

Whilst I’ve tested positive for covid - I feel surprisingly ok? I do have a headache however lots of water and meditation is definitely helping.

My son is catching up on a few tweeky jobs
Those jobs you put off? 🤣

A relaxing day in the garden for me.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
46% complete

