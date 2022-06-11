Sign up
167 / 365
Just making the bathroom door mum
Whilst I've tested positive for covid - I feel surprisingly ok? I do have a headache however lots of water and meditation is definitely helping.
My son is catching up on a few tweeky jobs
Those jobs you put off? 🤣
A relaxing day in the garden for me.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
0
0
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
168
photos
18
followers
21
following
46% complete
View this month »
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Tags
my
,
to
,
listening
,
-
,
ear
,
inner
,
meditate
