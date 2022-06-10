Previous
Hi Mum 🙏
Hi Mum 🙏

Delicious 😋

It’s hard to believe I have covid? I do have a slight headache but that’s it. My Boz are negative. Whew…

My youngest is making artisan bread at the Boulangerie pâtisserie du square in the 18th
he’s loving it.

So, it’s time for me to make use of this time -
We have wifi now so:
I’ll start another course.

I’m staying opposite my son a few minutes away in a most unusual place…. watch this space
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh I hope he brings you some treats
June 10th, 2022  
