Fascinating Chimneys by beverley365
171 / 365

Fascinating Chimneys

The lines on the side of this building have intrigued me, I asked my eldest about them
There the chimneys mum! Ahhhh

My next question was are they still used? Yes

Many of these imposing blocks of flats have been restored to a high standard, there’s a feeling of pride and indeed kindness….

I’ve become a local which is wonderful.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
