Just in time some summer by beverley365
172 / 365

Just in time some summer

I arrived almost a month ago and this park was a long way from being finished.
I was so happy to walk through and see the guys constantly working from dawn to dusk….

Et voilà fini ✅

There’s a system of 45 mins allowed in the paddling pool…. With 2 lifeguards present. Changing rooms and showers? Amazing!

This area is surrounded by plants, trees and bright coloured weeds. Bins everywhere

A feeling of ‘happiness - calm’

In an area of such a large population this is sooo welcome.

Bonjour madame I love chatting to the neighbours
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Looks great.
June 17th, 2022  
