Just in time some summer

I arrived almost a month ago and this park was a long way from being finished.

I was so happy to walk through and see the guys constantly working from dawn to dusk….



Et voilà fini ✅



There’s a system of 45 mins allowed in the paddling pool…. With 2 lifeguards present. Changing rooms and showers? Amazing!



This area is surrounded by plants, trees and bright coloured weeds. Bins everywhere



A feeling of ‘happiness - calm’



In an area of such a large population this is sooo welcome.



Bonjour madame I love chatting to the neighbours

