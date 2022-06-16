Sign up
172 / 365
Just in time some summer
I arrived almost a month ago and this park was a long way from being finished.
I was so happy to walk through and see the guys constantly working from dawn to dusk….
Et voilà fini ✅
There’s a system of 45 mins allowed in the paddling pool…. With 2 lifeguards present. Changing rooms and showers? Amazing!
This area is surrounded by plants, trees and bright coloured weeds. Bins everywhere
A feeling of ‘happiness - calm’
In an area of such a large population this is sooo welcome.
Bonjour madame I love chatting to the neighbours
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Boxplayer
ace
Looks great.
June 17th, 2022
