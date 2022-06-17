I was here 🎶

Not that I’ll forget of course, sharing precious time with my sons is the most important time.



This has been a photo waiting to be taken 🤣



I’ve been staying in my sons friends ‘garage loft’

It’s a working artists - high tech - super cool Pad.



If I could afford it, I’d buy it in a heart beat. Hopping on the metro I can be in the centre of Paris is 20 mins - Amazing 🤩



I’m simply thrilled that I’ve been able to stay here - minutes from my sons.



I feel creatively inspired - and energised.

There’s a feeling of warmth and maybe a real good energy.

