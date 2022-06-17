Previous
Next
I was here 🎶 by beverley365
173 / 365

I was here 🎶

Not that I’ll forget of course, sharing precious time with my sons is the most important time.

This has been a photo waiting to be taken 🤣

I’ve been staying in my sons friends ‘garage loft’
It’s a working artists - high tech - super cool Pad.

If I could afford it, I’d buy it in a heart beat. Hopping on the metro I can be in the centre of Paris is 20 mins - Amazing 🤩

I’m simply thrilled that I’ve been able to stay here - minutes from my sons.

I feel creatively inspired - and energised.
There’s a feeling of warmth and maybe a real good energy.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Wonderful.
June 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise