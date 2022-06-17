Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
173 / 365
I was here 🎶
Not that I’ll forget of course, sharing precious time with my sons is the most important time.
This has been a photo waiting to be taken 🤣
I’ve been staying in my sons friends ‘garage loft’
It’s a working artists - high tech - super cool Pad.
If I could afford it, I’d buy it in a heart beat. Hopping on the metro I can be in the centre of Paris is 20 mins - Amazing 🤩
I’m simply thrilled that I’ve been able to stay here - minutes from my sons.
I feel creatively inspired - and energised.
There’s a feeling of warmth and maybe a real good energy.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
173
photos
18
followers
21
following
47% complete
View this month »
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
17th June 2022 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feeling
,
grateful
,
😇
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful.
June 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close