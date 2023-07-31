Previous
Shipwreck ahoy by beverley365
Photo 480

Shipwreck ahoy

500 metres from a very rocky coast the Demitrios II was hit by a storm 23rd March 1998
9 crew were rescued.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Gee , sounds like a dangerous place! Glad they were rescued.
July 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise