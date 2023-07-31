Sign up
Previous
Photo 480
Shipwreck ahoy
500 metres from a very rocky coast the Demitrios II was hit by a storm 23rd March 1998
9 crew were rescued.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
513
photos
27
followers
39
following
131% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
29th July 2023 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Gee , sounds like a dangerous place! Glad they were rescued.
July 31st, 2023
