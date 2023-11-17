Previous
Swimming makes everything ok! No matter where you are. by beverley365
Photo 594

Swimming makes everything ok! No matter where you are.

After my visit to the lovely Mandro, I came home got my swimy on and went to the beach -
‘for me time’. Whist my new emails are bursting to be opened, and my to do list is waiting patiently - it’s not life threatening so it can wait.
Mandro is my dentist and the kindest I’ve ever none. I’m feeling GREAT!

The sun beds are packed up until the new year, the beach’s are being cleaned.
I love this time of year, I also love swimming in cooler / cold water. Wonderful time to journal.
Beverley

Diana ace
Although I love the ocean, I seldom swim in it like before.
November 17th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Such a pretty blue today!
November 17th, 2023  
