Enjoying a little beach therapy before the storm comes. by beverley365
Enjoying a little beach therapy before the storm comes.

I popped out to pick up croissants & sour dough the roads quiet and delightful… very rare.

Packed up the loose furniture under the pagoda, and had a good sweep up.

And it begins…
I’m thrilled and grateful for the rain, the land is desperate and the damns need topping up.

So, a quiet night in with a movie… sooo grateful to have been gifted Netflix. Lucky girl
