Enjoying a little beach therapy before the storm comes.
I popped out to pick up croissants & sour dough the roads quiet and delightful… very rare.
Packed up the loose furniture under the pagoda, and had a good sweep up.
And it begins…
I’m thrilled and grateful for the rain, the land is desperate and the damns need topping up.
So, a quiet night in with a movie… sooo grateful to have been gifted Netflix. Lucky girl
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
18th November 2023 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
cold
,
swimming
,
time.
,
therapy.
