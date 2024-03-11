why is oberkampf paris called oberkampf?

I travel 9 stops on the metro to get to Oberkampf

Street in Oberkampf - I was wondering about the history…



Christophe-Philippe Oberkampf (11 June 1738 – 6 October 1815) was a French naturalized German industrialist. He became famous for founding the royal manufacture of printed cottons of Jouy-en-Josas where the toile de Jouy was manufactured.



Also in 1785 Oberkampf invented the first machine for printing wallpaper



In 1806, Oberkampf won a gold medal at the industrial fair of the Louvre for its eminent role in the manufacture of printed toiles. On 20 June 1806, after visiting the workshops, Napoleon, awarded him the legion of honor.



Oberkampf's name was given to a Rue Oberkampf in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, and to the Oberkampf metro station that serves it.



I’m glad I took a little time to discover this… fascinating!