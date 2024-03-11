Previous
why is oberkampf paris called oberkampf? by beverley365
Photo 711

why is oberkampf paris called oberkampf?

I travel 9 stops on the metro to get to Oberkampf
Street in Oberkampf - I was wondering about the history…

Christophe-Philippe Oberkampf (11 June 1738 – 6 October 1815) was a French naturalized German industrialist. He became famous for founding the royal manufacture of printed cottons of Jouy-en-Josas where the toile de Jouy was manufactured.

Also in 1785 Oberkampf invented the first machine for printing wallpaper

In 1806, Oberkampf won a gold medal at the industrial fair of the Louvre for its eminent role in the manufacture of printed toiles. On 20 June 1806, after visiting the workshops, Napoleon, awarded him the legion of honor.

Oberkampf's name was given to a Rue Oberkampf in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, and to the Oberkampf metro station that serves it.

I’m glad I took a little time to discover this… fascinating!
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That is quite fascinating, such an amazing person and history.
March 11th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
It has quite a history behind that name!
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise