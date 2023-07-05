Sign up
11 / 365
Happy memories
It’s amazing how quickly time passes,
This is a beautiful family hotel, my memories as if they were yesterday.
I recently discovered a quote which has really made me aware…aware of life
Buddha - the trouble is, you think you have time.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th July 2023 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
alexander
,
great.
,
pafos.
