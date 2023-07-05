Previous
Happy memories by beverley365
11 / 365

Happy memories

It’s amazing how quickly time passes,
This is a beautiful family hotel, my memories as if they were yesterday.

I recently discovered a quote which has really made me aware…aware of life

Buddha - the trouble is, you think you have time.

5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Beverley

