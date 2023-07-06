Previous
Favourite local produce
Favourite local produce

This building was a rundown stone storage garage, earlier this year they cleaned it up big time, it’s now a popular stop for the local’s

Early morning the farmers deliver as I’m on my way from the beach, I love the people so kind & Friendly.
A bit limiting on choice I guess however I’m happy with seasonal vegetables.

It’s always good to support the locals.
6th July 2023

Beverley

