11 / 365
Favourite local produce
This building was a rundown stone storage garage, earlier this year they cleaned it up big time, it’s now a popular stop for the local’s
Early morning the farmers deliver as I’m on my way from the beach, I love the people so kind & Friendly.
A bit limiting on choice I guess however I’m happy with seasonal vegetables.
It’s always good to support the locals.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
479
photos
26
followers
34
following
4% complete
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
14
459
15
460
16
461
17
462
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
6th July 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
