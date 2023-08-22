Undermining the beauty of the island.

We have so much graffiti & vandalism.

As fast as it’s painted over it’s back again over night.

I only show the non violent because I’m too upset to share.



I’ve just seen a link from the Cyprus mail sharing a you tube clip which is beyond horrifying.

‘migrants living in squalor’ in Chlorika pafos.



I’m doing a Hatha yoga class soon, on my return I will check to see the management of the island are in the loop? And indeed the eu



My first angry words…I’m feeling very sad 😞



