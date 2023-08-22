Previous
Undermining the beauty of the island. by beverley365
55 / 365

Undermining the beauty of the island.

We have so much graffiti & vandalism.
As fast as it’s painted over it’s back again over night.
I only show the non violent because I’m too upset to share.

I’ve just seen a link from the Cyprus mail sharing a you tube clip which is beyond horrifying.
‘migrants living in squalor’ in Chlorika pafos.

I’m doing a Hatha yoga class soon, on my return I will check to see the management of the island are in the loop? And indeed the eu

My first angry words…I’m feeling very sad 😞

22nd August 2023

Beverley

