Previous
55 / 365
Undermining the beauty of the island.
We have so much graffiti & vandalism.
As fast as it’s painted over it’s back again over night.
I only show the non violent because I’m too upset to share.
I’ve just seen a link from the Cyprus mail sharing a you tube clip which is beyond horrifying.
‘migrants living in squalor’ in Chlorika pafos.
I’m doing a Hatha yoga class soon, on my return I will check to see the management of the island are in the loop? And indeed the eu
My first angry words…I’m feeling very sad 😞
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
562
photos
29
followers
39
following
15% complete
