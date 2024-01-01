Sign up
Previous
119 / 365
Celebrating the new year - how lucky we are, I feel incredibly grateful
I'm very proud of the young men my sons have become.
This new year is going to be an interesting time for us all.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
758
photos
64
followers
88
following
32% complete
View this month »
Sharing what inspires me
ILCE-6400
31st December 2023 9:16pm
family
,
love
