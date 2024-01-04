Previous
Five reasons to Fearless - and enjoy cold water dips & cold showers. by beverley365
122 / 365

Five reasons to Fearless - and enjoy cold water dips & cold showers.

It boosts your immune system
It gives you a natural high
It improves hair and skin health
It boosts your metabolism & burns calories
It dramatically improves mental health.

Slowly slowly I’m learning to embrace it.
This photo was taken a year ago today
4th January 2024

