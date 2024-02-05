Sign up
Previous
154 / 365
Preparation for the new week begins…
Especially as the French holidays are looming…
Ooo I’m indulging in so many beautiful tastings…
Wonderful times!
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
