How many tradition Baguettes do you make for each day?

The baguette dough is calculated for its total weight, we make around

300-320 baguettes a day.



The shop is open 7.30am - 7.30pm so 26 sold an hour? gosh… being a baker is jolly hard work, the equipment is heavy, the bags of flour are heavy… the shifts are soooo tough

There’s two bakers who work back to back, Christian & Francis - they are both passionate and love what they do.

It’s certainly not about the money at the end of the month that’s for sure, it’s about finding joy in a job you love.

Watching how Christian touch’s, folds, handles the dough is an art in itself.



My eldest son shares a vision with me of Christian the future…

positivity attracts positivity -

what we visualise we attract.