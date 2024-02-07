Previous
How many tradition Baguettes do you make for each day?

The baguette dough is calculated for its total weight, we make around
300-320 baguettes a day.

The shop is open 7.30am - 7.30pm so 26 sold an hour? gosh… being a baker is jolly hard work, the equipment is heavy, the bags of flour are heavy… the shifts are soooo tough
There’s two bakers who work back to back, Christian & Francis - they are both passionate and love what they do.
It’s certainly not about the money at the end of the month that’s for sure, it’s about finding joy in a job you love.
Watching how Christian touch’s, folds, handles the dough is an art in itself.

My eldest son shares a vision with me of Christian the future…
positivity attracts positivity -
what we visualise we attract.
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Babs ace
I bet they smell as good as they look.
February 7th, 2024  
