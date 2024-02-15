Previous
The perfect spot to wait for my friends… by beverley365
164 / 365

The perfect spot to wait for my friends…

My favourite exposition in this musée, was the collection of autochromes, the first colour photographic process, preserved.

"The Colors of Fashion", an exhibition-file dedicated to the autochrome collection kept at the Museum of Arts and Crafts (CNAM, Paris).

These beautiful images share French luxury in Paris from 1921 to 1923, in a new kind of event: the Salon du Goût Français. Its originality lay in its presentation:
an ephemeral exhibition of backlit autochromes, like the "stained glass windows of a cathedral".
They are truly exquisite!

Whilst you are allowed to take photos I didn’t, I was so in awe… there was a hundred and each one sooo so beautiful.

Wonderful way to spend a tuesday with friends
they enjoyed their weekend in Paris.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise