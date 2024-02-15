The perfect spot to wait for my friends…

My favourite exposition in this musée, was the collection of autochromes, the first colour photographic process, preserved.



"The Colors of Fashion", an exhibition-file dedicated to the autochrome collection kept at the Museum of Arts and Crafts (CNAM, Paris).



These beautiful images share French luxury in Paris from 1921 to 1923, in a new kind of event: the Salon du Goût Français. Its originality lay in its presentation:

an ephemeral exhibition of backlit autochromes, like the "stained glass windows of a cathedral".

They are truly exquisite!



Whilst you are allowed to take photos I didn’t, I was so in awe… there was a hundred and each one sooo so beautiful.



Wonderful way to spend a tuesday with friends

they enjoyed their weekend in Paris.