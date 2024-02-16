Iris Van Herpen - SCULPTING THE SENSES exhibition

On Sunday meeting my friends at the museum we were lucky to see this most interesting exhibit



Walking in you were embraced by an overwhelming feeling of nature, and depths of the sea.

So it was no surprise to read she takes her inspiration from elements of water, air and earth.



The material is made from upcycled marine waste, sourced from the estimated eight million tons of plastic waste that end up in our oceans every year. Parley for the Oceans collects plastic debris from shores and oceans, which is shredded and reworked into yarn.



Her experimental approach sees a collection of 3D printed, laser-cut, algorithm-defined pieces.



She is recognized as one of fashion's most talented and forward-thinking creators who continuously pushes the boundaries.



It was a mesmerising experience walking around absorbing the calmness and sounds of nature.



I felt totally in Awe… respect & wonder



