Today i visited the 'Petit Palais' which is the little sister of the Grand Palais
Today i visited the ‘Petit Palais’ which is the little sister of the Grand Palais

A perfect time to visit museums in France is at lunchtime, so after my healthy brunch I was hot footing it to the ‘Place Clemence.’ where thé musée is situated.
I took this photo as I walked out of metro and a few more… then up the beautiful staircase, walked straight in and through security in minutes.

A little history I read while having a break in the garden.

The construction of the Petit Palais began on 10 October 1897 and was completed in
April 1900.
The total cost of the Petit Palais at the time of the construction was 400,000 pounds.
In 1902, the Petit Palais officially became the Palais des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris

It is a trapezoid shape with its larger side as the main façade facing the Grand Palais
The building's shape makes a semi-circular courtyard at the center

The garden is divine, I loved my time relaxing under a sunbeam.

Its located in the heart of the museum, the garden is organised around three pools, paved with blue and gold mosaics created by the Giandomenico Facchina workshop

I had such a beautiful day…
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Jessica Eby
The inside success been, and I can see that the façade is too! Great shot!
February 17th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
It looks grand to me! :)
February 17th, 2024  
