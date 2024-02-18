Previous
By chance I've discovered a peaceful paris oasis, crazy to think I’m a few metres from the arc de triomphe and champs elysees by beverley365
167 / 365

By chance I've discovered a peaceful paris oasis, crazy to think I’m a few metres from the arc de triomphe and champs elysees

Walking into this beautiful garden with blue and gold mosaics, colonnades and exotic plants.
I feel like I’m far from the crowd in this peaceful Paris oasis.

The garden is organized around three pools, paved with blue and gold mosaics created by the Giandomenico Facchina workshop for the opening of the museum in 1900.

A beautiful spot to write, people watch and
simply enjoy breathing in nature.
I’m feeling very grateful and filled with calm.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise