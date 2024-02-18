Sign up
167 / 365
By chance I've discovered a peaceful paris oasis, crazy to think I’m a few metres from the arc de triomphe and champs elysees
Walking into this beautiful garden with blue and gold mosaics, colonnades and exotic plants.
I feel like I’m far from the crowd in this peaceful Paris oasis.
The garden is organized around three pools, paved with blue and gold mosaics created by the Giandomenico Facchina workshop for the opening of the museum in 1900.
A beautiful spot to write, people watch and
simply enjoy breathing in nature.
I’m feeling very grateful and filled with calm.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
