By chance I've discovered a peaceful paris oasis, crazy to think I’m a few metres from the arc de triomphe and champs elysees

Walking into this beautiful garden with blue and gold mosaics, colonnades and exotic plants.

I feel like I’m far from the crowd in this peaceful Paris oasis.



The garden is organized around three pools, paved with blue and gold mosaics created by the Giandomenico Facchina workshop for the opening of the museum in 1900.



A beautiful spot to write, people watch and

simply enjoy breathing in nature.

I’m feeling very grateful and filled with calm.