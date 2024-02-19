Previous
A place for human conversation and great coffee… by beverley365
168 / 365

A place for human conversation and great coffee…

I’ve seen this quite a few times now
and I Really Like!!
There are also tables dedicated to lap users too!

Great idea! Apparently it’s a thing here… so my son tells me.

I’d far rather have a conversation with humans anyway! 😂🤣😂
Beverley

Conversation is much better and our kids tell us off for having mobile phones at the table. But I have to confess when it is only hubby and I we tend to get engrossed in our phones! So bad! But we have already had 42 years of conversation haha.
