Previous
168 / 365
A place for human conversation and great coffee…
I’ve seen this quite a few times now
and I Really Like!!
There are also tables dedicated to lap users too!
Great idea! Apparently it’s a thing here… so my son tells me.
I’d far rather have a conversation with humans anyway! 😂🤣😂
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
858
photos
74
followers
81
following
46% complete
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
687
165
166
688
167
689
690
168
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
19th February 2024 5:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Conversation is much better and our kids tell us off for having mobile phones at the table. But I have to confess when it is only hubby and I we tend to get engrossed in our phones! So bad! But we have already had 42 years of conversation haha.
February 19th, 2024
