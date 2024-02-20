Marcel Gaumont cherub sculpture on Palais Tokyo

A French sculptor born on 27 January 1880 in Tours France.



in 1935 he won the gold medal.

In 1937 his four Metopes won the major prize at the Exposition internationale de Paris.



These works had decorated the western façade of the Palais de Tokyo.



In 1938 he was made an officer of the "Légion d'honneur". In 1939 he became professor at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris.

His works of art & paintings are found all over Paris and France.

I find it very interesting taking a few moments to learn the history of what I see.

This is a first for me.