Previous
Morning mum - any chance of a pot of Coffee and a something to eat? by beverley365
170 / 365

Morning mum - any chance of a pot of Coffee and a something to eat?

Oh yes…of course darling,
near or far - 8 minutes fast walk away or Timbuktu… I’d be there.

A giant super fluffy omelette stuffed with spinach and Parmesan cheese…with mushrooms on the side…
off I go! ( it was flat on arrival but hot & tasty )

So I decided to stay and take photos of the job. ( which I’m doing every other day )
and share lots lots lots of hugs of course.

I take my hat off to Brett, he’s totally ‘on it’ and WoW he has vision.

I’m now back in his studio warming up 🤣
Feeling grateful to be needed.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love your narrative too.
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise