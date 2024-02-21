Sign up
Previous
170 / 365
Morning mum - any chance of a pot of Coffee and a something to eat?
Oh yes…of course darling,
near or far - 8 minutes fast walk away or Timbuktu… I’d be there.
A giant super fluffy omelette stuffed with spinach and Parmesan cheese…with mushrooms on the side…
off I go! ( it was flat on arrival but hot & tasty )
So I decided to stay and take photos of the job. ( which I’m doing every other day )
and share lots lots lots of hugs of course.
I take my hat off to Brett, he’s totally ‘on it’ and WoW he has vision.
I’m now back in his studio warming up 🤣
Feeling grateful to be needed.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love your narrative too.
February 21st, 2024
