Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
213 / 365
The secrets of the opera continue… A sad love story…
When I saw this silhouette I was immediately transported back to seeing
‘the ‘phantom of the opera’ in London 1986
Phenomenal… I’ll never forget it.
The Original Production of Phantom of the Opera opened 30 years ago, October 9, 1986, at Her Majesty's Theatre in London, starring Michael Crawford as The Phantom and Sarah Brightman as Christine Daaé
Winning every major British theatre award including the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards.
Oh my goodness… feels like yesterday.
.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
948
photos
84
followers
96
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Latest from all albums
210
732
211
733
212
734
213
735
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th March 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Oh don't these silhouettes look elegant.
April 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close