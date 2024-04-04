Previous
The secrets of the opera continue… A sad love story…
The secrets of the opera continue… A sad love story…

When I saw this silhouette I was immediately transported back to seeing
‘the ‘phantom of the opera’ in London 1986
Phenomenal… I’ll never forget it.

The Original Production of Phantom of the Opera opened 30 years ago, October 9, 1986, at Her Majesty's Theatre in London, starring Michael Crawford as The Phantom and Sarah Brightman as Christine Daaé

Winning every major British theatre award including the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards.

Oh my goodness… feels like yesterday.
Beverley

