Calling all makeup artists/wig makers… ‘the secrets of the Opera’ with a wonderful flash of colour. by beverley365
Calling all makeup artists/wig makers… ‘the secrets of the Opera’ with a wonderful flash of colour.

Amazing to discover - The Paris National Opera Academy offers a development program to enable artists and craftsmen at the start of their careers to improve their skills. It brings together singers, orchestral musicians, conductors, stage directors, costume designers, makeup artists/wig makers.

Applicants must be in possession of a professionnel wigmaker-hairdresser. Or whatever the chosen skill / artisan skill.
The diploma must be validated

The opportunities for young artisans in the work they love is remarkable - jobs for life! and excellent work conditions…constant training,
I so stunned and thrilled when I discovered my sons contract.
Beverley

@beverley365
Diana ace
Another great find for your fabulous series, such an interesting narrative too.
April 8th, 2024  
