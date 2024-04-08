Calling all makeup artists/wig makers… ‘the secrets of the Opera’ with a wonderful flash of colour.

Amazing to discover - The Paris National Opera Academy offers a development program to enable artists and craftsmen at the start of their careers to improve their skills. It brings together singers, orchestral musicians, conductors, stage directors, costume designers, makeup artists/wig makers.



Applicants must be in possession of a professionnel wigmaker-hairdresser. Or whatever the chosen skill / artisan skill.

The diploma must be validated



The opportunities for young artisans in the work they love is remarkable - jobs for life! and excellent work conditions…constant training,

I so stunned and thrilled when I discovered my sons contract.