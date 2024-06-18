Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
288 / 365
Words…
Words written or spoken received from my sons gives me my daily inspiration ’to be’.
My workspace & desk is cluttered with wonderfulness…
this card whizzes me back to my work life in the 80’s
my boz we’re very much part of my job & also my second job.
I find myself telling them not to work soo hard, life is precious & to find the happy balance.
This plan is in motion…
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1098
photos
100
followers
124
following
78% complete
View this month »
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
Latest from all albums
285
807
286
808
287
809
288
810
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
17th June 2024 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful sketch 👌🏼
June 18th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful sketch and I like the design.
June 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close