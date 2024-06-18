Previous
Words… by beverley365
Words…

Words written or spoken received from my sons gives me my daily inspiration ’to be’.

My workspace & desk is cluttered with wonderfulness…
this card whizzes me back to my work life in the 80’s
my boz we’re very much part of my job & also my second job.

I find myself telling them not to work soo hard, life is precious & to find the happy balance.
This plan is in motion…
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Such a beautiful sketch 👌🏼
June 18th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful sketch and I like the design.
June 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 18th, 2024  
