Monthly Theme April 2023 - Seasons

It's that time of the year already - we're already 3 themes in and a quarter of the way through 2023!
We'd like to say a huge 'thank you' to everyone who took part in the last theme. We loved looking at your entries and have picked six finalists, which you can review below. (You can also check out all of March's Depth of Field theme entries here.)
We've been visiting family in the UK for the past few weeks and are really feeling the full transformation into the new season - rain and all! Inspired by the longer days, budding flowerbeds, and blossoming trees, April's theme is...."Seasons"
Here are our top theme ideas to give you some timely inspiration...
1. Weather
The phrase 'April Showers' comes to mind as one of the most obvious signs of seasons shifting are the changes in weather patterns. A number of 365ers are blessed with 4 weather-orientated seasons. So whatever April means for you, it's a fun time to get outside and embrace what mother nature is giving us!
We love these fun shots by @stevejacob and @thewatersphotos, which make the most of a rainy day!
2. Nature
Whether the trees are budding with blossoms for Spring in the Northern Hemisphere, or leaves are fading to rusty red for Fall in the Southern Hemisphere, nature is truly fascinating at this time of year!
It's not only plants that are busy. Spring also welcomes new life and beautiful baby animals, while we also look forward to autumn hikes spotting squirrels stashing away food for winter.
We love this epic shot of a flock of birds soaring through the sky with a white snowy backdrop, by @gq. And of a little squirrel, just doing their thing amongst the brown leafy floor, by @aecasey.
3. Food
We're starting to sew our seeds and look forward to a summer of fresh produce. For many, Easter also offers a time to enjoy a variety of treats and Spring dishes. Having fun with food photography is a great way to celebrate the season!
This shot by @cookingkaren makes us want to march to the bakery for some fresh hot cross buns!
4. Hobbies
Whether you're in the north or south hemisphere, you might be in the midst of swapping skis or snowshoes for golf clubs or mountain bikes, and vice versa. Have some fun embracing your favourite April pastimes within your 365 project!
We're feeling inspired to get some seeds started thanks to this shot by @farmreporter.
5. Traditions
We've already mentioned Easter, but this time of year can mean a number of things to different people! From spring break and school holidays, to spring cleaning or autumn harvesting!
We love these fun pictures by @stimuloog and @gilbertwood.
Remember that spring and fall can keep us on our toes when it comes to weather! Be sure to pack your umbrellas, sweaters, raincoats, and sunglasses when you're heading out to take photos - you never know, you might need it all!
Whatever the conditions, we hope you have LOADS of fun celebrating the season and everything it means to you! We can’t wait to see what you get up to.
How to enter the April theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: seasons
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 30th. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple of days of May, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a filter to only view images from April 2023.
Vote for a Winner of March's "Depth of Field" Theme
We had a blast looking through all of your entries for the “Depth of Field” theme. SO many beautiful shots, as always!
It wasn't easy to choose only 6 finalists, but we got there in the end and now it's over to you to vote for the winner of March's Depth of Field theme.
To cast your vote, just reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before April 15th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!
3