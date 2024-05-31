Official Top 20 Chart - Week 719

1) Nest building by Diana
2) Before sunset by haskar
3) Feed Me by Babs
4) French Lavender by gloria jones
5) Brown Pelicans Surf Fishing by Jane Pittenger
6) Cicada Stages by Taffy
7) Blue Jay by KV
8) Daisy in the Shade by *lynn
9) Bee by Casablanca
10) Elmo growing up by KoalaGardens🐨
11) Down at the pond by Faye Turner
12) Flight of the humble bee by Susan Wakely
13) Blue Columbine by Shutterbug
14) Little Wings by carol white
15) Sunny Side Up by Corinne C
16) Skimming The water At Heron_Point P5240367 by Merrelyn
17) White peonies by mittens (Marilyn)
18) Izetta's Irises In The Rain by Junan Heath
19) 26may by amyK
20) African daisies trio~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
- Nest building by ludwigsdiana
- Before sunset by haskar
- Feed Me by onewing
- French Lavender by seattlite
- Brown Pelicans Surf Fishing by jgpittenger
- Cicada Stages by taffy
- Blue Jay by kvphoto
- Daisy in the Shade by lynnz
- Bee by casablanca
- Elmo growing up by koalagardens
- Down at the pond by fayefaye
- Flight of the humble bee by wakelys
- Blue Columbine by shutterbug49
- Little Wings by carolmw
- Sunny Side Up by corinnec
- Skimming The water At Heron_Point P5240367 by merrelyn
- White peonies by mittens
- Izetta's Irises In The Rain by paintdipper
- 26may by amyk
- African daisies trio~~~~~ by ziggy77