174 / 365
Dang It!
Been on the look out for the first Herons to show up. As I walked down to the river this guy shot up out no where, scaring the crap out of me. Quick put the camera to my face and totally missed the shot. Oh well, they're back! :)
This is NOT one you need to comment on! :)
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
Tags
heron
Dawn
ace
Lol it happens when lest ready , a cool shot though we’ll done
March 21st, 2023
Ellen E
I can relate. 😊
March 21st, 2023
