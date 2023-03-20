Previous
Dang It! by bluemoon
174 / 365

Dang It!

Been on the look out for the first Herons to show up. As I walked down to the river this guy shot up out no where, scaring the crap out of me. Quick put the camera to my face and totally missed the shot. Oh well, they're back! :)

This is NOT one you need to comment on! :)
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
47% complete

View this month »

Dawn ace
Lol it happens when lest ready , a cool shot though we’ll done
March 21st, 2023  
Ellen E
I can relate. 😊
March 21st, 2023  
