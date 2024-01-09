Previous
Tube train arriving by boxplayer
Tube train arriving

My train arriving this evening to take me home.

Another bitterly cold day but with lots of pretty sunshine though was still dark as I made my way to the office. Choir practice and a keeping in touch day with my member of staff on maternity leave where she broke the news that she's got another job.

Came home to prepare an interesting sounding recipe of swede, leek and apple bake as T and B were arriving to celebrate T's birthday and my mum's tomorrow.

Nibbles, champagne and presents while we waited for the bake to cook. Unfortunately I'd forgotten to cover it with foil so it wasn't cooked enough and quite dry - so I put it back in for a while with the foil. Ended up being really tasty.

Started watching No Time to Die but I started falling asleep, so we paused it half way and I went to bed.

9 January 2024
Pimlico SW1
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Casablanca ace
Familiar sight! That must have been a shock about your maternity leave colleague!
January 9th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Wonderful sense of speed in this one
January 9th, 2024  
