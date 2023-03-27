Sign up
Photo 1624
Pillar box red
Rainbow Challenge 2023 - On the street: Red
The ubiquitous red of a post box on the street.
Wide angle post box
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-27
27 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
red
,
street
,
post box
,
key hole
,
pillar box
Babs
ace
Lovely close up and textures.
March 27th, 2023
