Spot the tear by boxplayer
Photo 1623

Spot the tear

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - Cushions of E17: Pink

Designed and printed by the same friend who made this well-loved one from earlier this week https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-21

This one is even more well-loved and is starting to tear - not sure how I can repair it.

Leveret live to your living room https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-26
Shadow in the North https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-26

26 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

@boxplayer
From London UK.
