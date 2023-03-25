Previous
Purple patch again by boxplayer
Photo 1622

Purple patch again

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - Cushions of E17: Purple

A stitched purple patch.

Cinnamon buns at the Finnish church https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-25
Lots of patches https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-25

25 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Renee Salamon ace
Great close up, perfect for the challenge
March 26th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Perfect for purple day
March 26th, 2023  
