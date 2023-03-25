Sign up
Photo 1622
Purple patch again
Rainbow Challenge 2023 - Cushions of E17: Purple
A stitched purple patch.
Cinnamon buns at the Finnish church
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-25
Lots of patches
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-25
25 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Tags
purple
,
stitches
,
fabric
,
stitch
,
patch
,
material
,
textiles
,
dyed
,
rainbow2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great close up, perfect for the challenge
March 26th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Perfect for purple day
March 26th, 2023
