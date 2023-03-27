Previous
Wide angle post box by boxplayer
86 / 365

Wide angle post box

Was considering a post box for a red photo, but decided on a frame filling close-up instead.

Worked from home, trying to get things done - prep for UAT, last conversation with H before she goes on maternity leave and preparing for chat with possible candidate for her cover.

Sister S and N turned up early evening to stay - chat, Cava and salmon with exotic mushrooms for supper.

3 good things
1. Alex and Caroline at work got the promotions they went for.
2. The leek and chickpea soup I made yesterday was very yummy with Finnish rye bread for lunch.
3. Fernanda the fox was curled up in the sun - we're wondering if she may be pregnant.

Pillar box red https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-27

27 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

