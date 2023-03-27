Wide angle post box

Was considering a post box for a red photo, but decided on a frame filling close-up instead.
Worked from home, trying to get things done - prep for UAT, last conversation with H before she goes on maternity leave and preparing for chat with possible candidate for her cover.
Sister S and N turned up early evening to stay - chat, Cava and salmon with exotic mushrooms for supper.
3 good things
1. Alex and Caroline at work got the promotions they went for.
2. The leek and chickpea soup I made yesterday was very yummy with Finnish rye bread for lunch.
3. Fernanda the fox was curled up in the sun - we're wondering if she may be pregnant.