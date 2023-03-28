On the platform

At Croydon station, puddles were everywhere. A rainy old day.
Here for an awayday which turned out to be quite good - relaxed programme with a focus on softer skills, group exercises done in your own teams so more relevant and a free lunch.
Some people went to the pub after but being tired, I went home, Caroline accompanying me on the tube. Sister S arrived an hour or so after I did and we started talking about theatre and musicals and how I want to see Frozen. We've now got tickets for Thursday.
3 good things
1. I won the awayday raffle - chose a bottle of cava.
2. We watched the film Frozen so sister S could get the story before Thursday's theatre trip.
3. Baked potatoes - such an easy supper.