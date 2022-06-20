Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1772
Peace
I presume. By enigmatic street artist Loretto (nobody knows who they are, a bit like Banksy) - recently appeared on the hoarding painted in Ukrainian colours outside the old Standard.
On the Lea
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-20
Bugs on tansy
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-20
20 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6754
photos
136
followers
151
following
485% complete
View this month »
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
Latest from all albums
1519
169
1520
1521
170
1772
171
1522
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
20th June 2022 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
bird
,
peace
,
mural
,
dove
,
ukraine
,
street art
,
loretto
Pat Knowles
ace
A very moving & thought provoking piece of artwork.
June 20th, 2022
Bill Davidson
Wonderful……
June 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close