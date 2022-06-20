Previous
Peace by boxplayer
Peace

I presume. By enigmatic street artist Loretto (nobody knows who they are, a bit like Banksy) - recently appeared on the hoarding painted in Ukrainian colours outside the old Standard.

On the Lea https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-20
Bugs on tansy https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-20

20 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
A very moving & thought provoking piece of artwork.
June 20th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful……
June 20th, 2022  
